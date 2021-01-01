Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G60: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G60

Motorola Moto G60
Display
85
Performance
58
Battery
90
Camera
62
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date April 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G60
85

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
52

Design and build

Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
58

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 810 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1822
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
299634
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
90

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G60
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G60 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Motorola Moto G60 and OnePlus Nord
2. Motorola Moto G60 and Samsung Galaxy M51
3. Motorola Moto G60 and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
4. Motorola Moto G60 and Xiaomi Mi 10i
5. Motorola Moto G60 and Moto G 5G
6. Motorola Moto G60 and Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
7. Motorola Moto G60 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Motorola Moto G60 and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
9. Motorola Moto G60 and Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish