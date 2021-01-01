Motorola Moto G60 Display 85 Performance 58 Battery 90 Camera 62 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G60

85 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

52 Design and build Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

58 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 810 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 551 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1822 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 299634 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark - 215th place

61 Software Operating system Android 11

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G60 Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G60 may differ by country or region