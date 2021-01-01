Motorola Moto G60s Display 81 Performance 49 Battery 78 Camera 69 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced August 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G60s

81 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% Display tests RGB color space 99.4% Response time 35 ms Contrast 1075:1 Max. Brightness 564 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

63 Design and build Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

49 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G60s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 505 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1612 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 317565

61 Software Operating system Android 11

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 50 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G60s Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 5G support No

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 82.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 237 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G60s may differ by country or region