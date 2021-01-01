Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G60s: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G60s

Motorola Moto G60s
Display
81
Performance
49
Battery
78
Camera
69
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G60s
81

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4%
Response time 35 ms
Contrast 1075:1
Max. Brightness
564 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
63

Design and build

Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
49

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G60s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
505
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1612
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
317565
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G60s
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
5G support No
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G60s may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Motorola Moto G60s or Motorola Moto G9 Plus
2. Motorola Moto G60s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
3. Motorola Moto G60s or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
4. Motorola Moto G60s or Oppo Realme 8
5. Motorola Moto G60s or Motorola Moto G60
6. Motorola Moto G60s or Samsung Galaxy M32

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish