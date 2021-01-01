Motorola Moto G7 Play Display 57 Performance 31 Battery 65 Camera 46 NanoReview score 50 Category Budget Announced February 2019 Release date February 2019 Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G7 Play

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1512 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 77.5% Display tests RGB color space 95.7% PWM 100 Hz Response time 30 ms Contrast 1295:1 Max. Brightness 543 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

44 Design and build Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) Waterproof Yes Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 77.5%

31 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G7 Play in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4101 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1214 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 95907 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 104664

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Stock Android OS size 13.3 GB

65 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:16 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:01 hr Talk (3G) 27:18 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 69th place

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G7 Play Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80.2 dB

Other Category Budget Announced February 2019 Release date February 2019 Launch price ~ 175 USD SAR (head) 0.836 W/kg SAR (body) 0.854 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G7 Play may differ by country or region