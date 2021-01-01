Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G7 Play: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G7 Play

Display
57
Performance
31
Battery
65
Camera
46
NanoReview score
50
Category Budget
Announced February 2019
Release date February 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G7 Play
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1512 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7%
PWM 100 Hz
Response time 30 ms
Contrast 1295:1
Max. Brightness
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
44

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
77.5%
31

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G7 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4101
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
95907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
104664
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android
OS size 13.3 GB
65

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:01 hr
Talk (3G)
27:18 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G7 Play
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.2 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.836 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.854 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G7 Play may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (7 votes)

