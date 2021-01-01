Motorola Moto G9 Plus
Display
69
Performance
54
Battery
92
Camera
61
NanoReview score
67
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 238 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G9 Plus
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
Max. Brightness
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50
Design and build
|Height
|170 mm (6.69 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|223 gramm (7.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1680
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
253124
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 206th place
52
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|OS size
|19 GB
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:56 hr
Talk (3G)
52:57 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 10th place
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|29 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 28, 66
|5G support
|No
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 238 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G9 Plus may differ by country or region