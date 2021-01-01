Motorola Moto G9 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

69 Display Type LTPS LCD Size 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 386 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% Max. Brightness 513 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 170 mm (6.69 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 223 gramm (7.87 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

54 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G9 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 575 MHz FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 519 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1680 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 253124 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 206th place

52 Software Operating system Android 10 OS size 19 GB

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:20 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:56 hr Talk (3G) 52:57 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 10th place

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G9 Plus Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 29 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 28, 66 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 238 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

