Motorola Moto G9 Plus
Display
69
Performance
54
Battery
92
Camera
61
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 238 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G9 Plus
69

Display

Type LTPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%
Max. Brightness
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 170 mm (6.69 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 223 gramm (7.87 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
54

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 575 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1680
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
253124
52

Software

Operating system Android 10
OS size 19 GB
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:56 hr
Talk (3G)
52:57 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G9 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 28, 66
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 238 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G9 Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

