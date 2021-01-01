Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G9 Power: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G9 Power

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Display
60
Performance
43
Battery
90
Camera
57
NanoReview score
62
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2020
Release date December 2020
Launch price ~ 206 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G9 Power
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%
Max. Brightness
528 nits
50

Design and build

Height 172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.1%
43

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G9 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1382
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
182510
52

Software

Operating system Android 10
90

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 45 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
60:29 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G9 Power
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2020
Release date December 2020
Launch price ~ 206 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G9 Power may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Motorola Moto G9 Power
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Motorola Moto G9 Power
3. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro and Motorola Moto G9 Power
4. OnePlus Nord and Motorola Moto G9 Power
5. Oppo Realme 7i and Motorola Moto G9 Power
6. Motorola Moto G 5G and Motorola Moto G9 Power

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish