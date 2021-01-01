Motorola Moto G9 Power Display 60 Performance 43 Battery 90 Camera 57 NanoReview score 62 Category Mid-range Announced November 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 206 USD

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 263 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% Max. Brightness 528 nits

50 Design and build Height 172.1 mm (6.78 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%

43 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G9 Power in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 315 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1382 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 182510

52 Software Operating system Android 10

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (34% in 45 min) Full charging time 3:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:06 hr Watching videos (Player) 21:55 hr Talk (3G) 60:29 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G9 Power Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 206 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G9 Power may differ by country or region