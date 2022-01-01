Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto S30 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto S30 Pro

Motorola Moto S30 Pro
Display
91
Performance
85
Battery
79
Camera
78
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto S30 Pro
91

Display

Type POLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
70

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.8%
85

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto S30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2990 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3424
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
822878
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MYUI 4.0
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh
Charge power 68 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr
78

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto S30 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto S30 Pro may differ by country or region

Promotion
