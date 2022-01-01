Motorola Moto S30 Pro Display 91 Performance 85 Battery 79 Camera 78 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto S30 Pro

91 Display Type POLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 91.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

70 Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof Yes Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.8%

85 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto S30 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Max. clock 2990 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1073 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3424 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 822878 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking - 52nd place

61 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MYUI 4.0

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh Charge power 68 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr

78 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto S30 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto S30 Pro may differ by country or region