Motorola Moto S30 Pro
Display
91
Performance
85
Battery
79
Camera
78
NanoReview score
83
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|Type
|POLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Max. clock
|2990 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3424
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
822878
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking - 52nd place
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MYUI 4.0
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (80% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
