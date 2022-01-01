Motorola Moto X30 Pro Display 88 Performance 94 Battery 89 Camera 77 NanoReview score 84 Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022

88 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

80 Design and build Height 161.7 mm (6.37 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.2%

94 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto X30 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1241 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3936 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1105664 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List - 5th place

61 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MYUI 4.0

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 4610 mAh Charge power 125 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr

77 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto X30 Pro Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93"

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76"

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.64 microns Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

