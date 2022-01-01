Motorola Moto X30 Pro
Display
88
Performance
94
Battery
89
Camera
77
NanoReview score
84
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto X30 Pro
88
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
80
Design and build
|Height
|161.7 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|198.5 gramm (7 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.2%
94
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3936
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1105664
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List - 5th place
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MYUI 4.0
89
Battery
|Capacity
|4610 mAh
|Charge power
|125 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
77
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93"
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.64 microns
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
88
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto X30 Pro may differ by country or region