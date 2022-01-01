Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto X30 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto X30 Pro

Motorola Moto X30 Pro
Display
88
Performance
94
Battery
89
Camera
77
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto X30 Pro
88

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
80

Design and build

Height 161.7 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.2%
94

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto X30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3936
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1105664
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MYUI 4.0
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4610 mAh
Charge power 125 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr
77

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto X30 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.64 microns
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto X30 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (6 votes)

