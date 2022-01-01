Motorola Moto X40 Display 90 Performance 96 Battery 89 Camera 81 NanoReview score 88 Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto X40

90 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

86 Design and build Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.9%

96 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto X40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1460 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4656 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1283172 CPU 271949 GPU 580135 Memory 245459 UX 196228 Total score 1283172 AnTuTu 9 Rating - 2nd place

61 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MYUI 5.0

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh Charge power 125 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:15 hr

81 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto X40 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.61 microns Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

90 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto X40 may differ by country or region