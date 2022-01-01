Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto X40: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto X40

Display
90
Performance
96
Battery
89
Camera
81
NanoReview score
88
Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto X40
90

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
86

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.9%
96

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto X40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1460
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4656
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1283172
CPU 271949
GPU 580135
Memory 245459
UX 196228
Total score 1283172
AnTuTu 9 Rating - 2nd place
61

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MYUI 5.0
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh
Charge power 125 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:15 hr
81

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto X40
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.61 microns
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
90

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features -
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto X40 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

