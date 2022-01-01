Motorola Moto X40
Display
90
Performance
96
Battery
89
Camera
81
NanoReview score
88
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto X40
90
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
86
Design and build
|Height
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.9%
96
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 4 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1460
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4656
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1283172
|CPU
|271949
|GPU
|580135
|Memory
|245459
|UX
|196228
|Total score
|1283172
AnTuTu 9 Rating - 2nd place
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MYUI 5.0
89
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|125 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Full charging time
|0:15 hr
81
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.61 microns
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
90
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
|-
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto X40 may differ by country or region