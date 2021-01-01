Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2017
|Release date
|August 2017
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.29%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
432 nits
Design and build
|Height
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|5.9 mm (0.23 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
70.29%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 626
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
891
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4571
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
68584
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
73585
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:38 hr
Talk (3G)
24:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18.89 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100, HSDPA 1800
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.671 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.68 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto Z2 Play may differ by country or region