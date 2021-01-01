Motorola Moto Z2 Play Display 59 Performance 23 Battery 63 Camera 43 NanoReview score 47 Category Mid-range Announced June 2017 Release date August 2017 Launch price ~ 437 USD

Full specifications

59 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 70.29% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests PWM 250 Hz Response time 3.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 432 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

47 Design and build Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 5.9 mm (0.23 inches) Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 70.29%

23 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto Z2 Play in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Max. clock 2200 MHz GPU clock 650 MHz Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 891 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4571 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 68584 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 73585

44 Software Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM Stock Android OS size 13.1 GB

63 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:18 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:38 hr Talk (3G) 24:20 hr

43 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto Z2 Play Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Camera features - Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 18.89 mm Pixel size 1.4 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

62 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100, HSDPA 1800 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 86 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2017 Release date August 2017 Launch price ~ 437 USD SAR (head) 0.671 W/kg SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

