Motorola Moto Z2 Play

Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Display
59
Performance
23
Battery
63
Camera
43
NanoReview score
47
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2017
Release date August 2017
Launch price ~ 437 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto Z2 Play
59

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 70.29%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 250 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
47

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 5.9 mm (0.23 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
70.29%
23

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto Z2 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 626
Max. clock 2200 MHz
GPU clock 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
891
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4571
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
68584
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
73585
44

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Stock Android
OS size 13.1 GB
63

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:38 hr
Talk (3G)
24:20 hr
43

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto Z2 Play
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 18.89 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
62

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100, HSDPA 1800
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
65

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.671 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto Z2 Play may differ by country or region

