Motorola One Vision: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola One Vision Display 66 Performance 40 Battery 61 Camera 60 NanoReview score 59 Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 287 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola One Vision

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 432 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM Not detected Response time 25 ms Contrast 1527:1 Max. Brightness 486 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

59 Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%

40 Performance All specs and test Motorola One Vision in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9609 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1610 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5312 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 143493 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 187733 AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores - 251st place

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Android One OS size 18 GB

61 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:59 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:44 hr Talk (3G) 18:30 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the One Vision Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 25 megapixels Image resolution 5760 x 4312 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 21 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500 5G support No

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 86.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 287 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the One Vision may differ by country or region