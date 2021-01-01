Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola One Vision: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Vision
Display
66
Performance
40
Battery
61
Camera
60
NanoReview score
59
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 287 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola One Vision
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM Not detected
Response time 25 ms
Contrast 1527:1
Max. Brightness
486 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
59

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.5%
40

Performance

All specs and test Motorola One Vision in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9609
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5312
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
143493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
187733
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One
OS size 18 GB
61

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
18:30 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the One Vision
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 21 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
5G support No
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 287 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the One Vision may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (32 votes)

Competitors

Write a comment

