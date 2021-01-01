Motorola One Vision
Display
66
Performance
40
Battery
61
Camera
60
NanoReview score
59
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
66
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|25 ms
|Contrast
|1527:1
Max. Brightness
486 nits
59
Design and build
|Height
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.5%
40
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9609
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5312
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
143493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
187733
52
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|OS size
|18 GB
61
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
18:30 hr
60
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
66
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.6 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
