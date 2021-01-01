Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 1.3: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 1.3

Display
58
Performance
16
Battery
56
Camera
41
NanoReview score
45
Category Budget
Announced March 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 75 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 1.3
58

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 94%
PWM Not detected
Response time 40.5 ms
Contrast 1382:1
Max. Brightness
404 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
48

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
77.6%
16

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 1.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm 215
Max. clock 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1538
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
55144
56

Software

Operating system Android 10
OS size 6 GB
56

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:05 hr
41

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 1.3
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording No
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 - Africa, ME, APAC
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78.8 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 75 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 1.3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (46 votes)

