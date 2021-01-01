Nokia 1.3 Display 58 Performance 16 Battery 56 Camera 41 NanoReview score 45 Category Budget Announced March 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 75 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 1.3

58 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.71 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 77.6% Display tests RGB color space 94% PWM Not detected Response time 40.5 ms Contrast 1382:1 Max. Brightness 404 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

48 Design and build Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 77.6%

16 Performance All specs and test Nokia 1.3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm 215 Max. clock 1300 MHz Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 610 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1538 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 55144

56 Software Operating system Android 10 OS size 6 GB

56 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:05 hr

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 1.3 Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording No Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2048 x 1536 Aperture f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 - Africa, ME, APAC 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 78.8 dB

Other Category Budget Announced March 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 75 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 1.3 may differ by country or region