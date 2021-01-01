Nokia 1.3
Display
58
Performance
16
Battery
56
Camera
41
NanoReview score
45
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 1.3
58
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.6%
|RGB color space
|94%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|1382:1
Max. Brightness
404 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
48
Design and build
|Height
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
77.6%
16
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm 215
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|RAM size
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1538
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
55144
56
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|OS size
|6 GB
56
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
41
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 - Africa, ME, APAC
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|No
61
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 1.3 may differ by country or region