Nokia 1.4 Display 59 Performance 16 Battery 62 Camera 44 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced February 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 100 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 1.4

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% Max. Brightness 407 nits

51 Design and build Height 166.4 mm (6.55 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.4%

16 Performance All specs and test Nokia 1.4 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 Max. clock 1300 MHz Memory RAM size 1, 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 101 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 356 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 60966

56 Software Operating system Android 10

62 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 1.4 Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording No Slow motion No Lenses 2 (8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2048 x 1536 Aperture f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced February 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 100 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 1.4 may differ by country or region