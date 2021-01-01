Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 1.4: specifications and benchmarks

Display
59
Performance
16
Battery
62
Camera
44
NanoReview score
46
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4%
Max. Brightness
407 nits
51

Design and build

Height 166.4 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.4%
16

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 1.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 215
Max. clock 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1, 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
356
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
60966
56

Software

Operating system Android 10
62

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 1.4
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording No
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced February 2021
Release date February 2021
Launch price ~ 100 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 1.4 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

