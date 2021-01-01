Nokia 1 Plus
Display
48
Performance
12
Battery
46
Camera
32
NanoReview score
38
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 1 Plus
48
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|480 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|197 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75.1%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
44
Design and build
|Height
|145 mm (5.71 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|131 gramm (4.62 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
75.1%
12
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
495
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
35053
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
49044
56
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android Go
46
Battery
|Capacity
|2500 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
32
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 1 Plus may differ by country or region