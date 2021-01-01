Nokia 1 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 1 Plus Display 48 Performance 12 Battery 46 Camera 32 Category Budget Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 94 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 1 Plus

48 Display Type TFT LCD Size 5.45 inches Resolution 480 x 960 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 197 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 75.1% Max. Brightness 450 nits

44 Design and build Height 145 mm (5.71 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 131 gramm (4.62 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 75.1%

12 Performance All specs and test Nokia 1 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6739 Max. clock 1500 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8100 GPU clock 570 MHz FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 667 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 495 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1252 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 35053 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 49044

56 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Android Go

46 Battery Specifications Capacity 2500 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr

32 Camera Specs and camera test of the 1 Plus Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording No Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 94 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

