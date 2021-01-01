Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 1 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 1 Plus
Display
48
Performance
12
Battery
46
Camera
32
NanoReview score
38
Category Budget
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 94 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 1 Plus
48

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 5.45 inches
Resolution 480 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 197 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.1%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
44

Design and build

Height 145 mm (5.71 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 131 gramm (4.62 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
75.1%
12

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 1500 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 570 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
495
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
35053
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
49044
56

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android Go
46

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr
32

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 1 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording No
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 94 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 1 Plus may differ by country or region

