Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.3
Display
57
Performance
18
Battery
67
Camera
46
NanoReview score
48
Category Budget
Announced December 2019
Release date December 2019
Launch price ~ 137 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 2.3
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7%
PWM 7692 Hz
Response time 37.4 ms
Contrast 2239:1
Max. Brightness
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
49

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
80.7%
18

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 2.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
826
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
59753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
70853
56

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One
OS size 12.4 GB
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:30 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 2.3
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 - Global
4G network LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
65

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced December 2019
Release date December 2019
Launch price ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 2.3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (11 votes)

