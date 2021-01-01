Nokia 2.3 Display 57 Performance 18 Battery 67 Camera 46 NanoReview score 48 Category Budget Announced December 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 137 USD

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.2 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 271 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.7% Display tests RGB color space 95.7% PWM 7692 Hz Response time 37.4 ms Contrast 2239:1 Max. Brightness 482 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

49 Design and build Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 80.7%

18 Performance All specs and test Nokia 2.3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 826 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2456 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 159 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 535 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 59753 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 70853

56 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Android One OS size 12.4 GB

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 2.3 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 - Global 4G network LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85 dB

Other Category Budget Announced December 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 137 USD SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 2.3 may differ by country or region