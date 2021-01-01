Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 2.4: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.4
Display
60
Performance
21
Battery
72
Camera
48
NanoReview score
51
Category Budget
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 2.4
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 94%
Response time 35 ms
Contrast 1712:1
Max. Brightness
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51

Design and build

Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.6%
21

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 2.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
775
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3442
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
496
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75018
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
95384
56

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Android One
OS size 12 GB
72

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:30 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 2.4
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA 1, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G support No
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78.4 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
