60
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.6%
|RGB color space
|94%
|Response time
|35 ms
|Contrast
|1712:1
Max. Brightness
442 nits
51
Design and build
|Height
|165.9 mm (6.53 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.6%
21
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
775
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3442
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
496
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75018
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
95384
56
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android One
|OS size
|12 GB
72
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|3:30 hr
48
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
|3G network
|WCDMA 1, 5, 8
|4G network
|LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|5G support
|No
61
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78.4 dB
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
