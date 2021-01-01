Nokia 2.4 Display 60 Performance 21 Battery 72 Camera 48 NanoReview score 51 Category Budget Announced September 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 125 USD

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.6% Display tests RGB color space 94% Response time 35 ms Contrast 1712:1 Max. Brightness 442 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

51 Design and build Height 165.9 mm (6.53 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.6%

21 Performance All specs and test Nokia 2.4 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 775 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3442 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 159 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 496 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 75018 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 95384

56 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Android One OS size 12 GB

72 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:30 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 2.4 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA 1, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G support No

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 78.4 dB

Other Category Budget Announced September 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 125 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

