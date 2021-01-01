Nokia 3.1
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2018
|Release date
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|310 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.73%
|RGB color space
|97.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|32.2 ms
|Contrast
|2108:1
Max. Brightness
426 nits
Design and build
|Height
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
69.73%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6750
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T860 MP2
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|640 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
653
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2583
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
40127
56
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|Android One
|OS size
|7.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2990 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:03 hr
Talk (3G)
9:58 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
65
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2018
|Release date
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.64 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 3.1 may differ by country or region