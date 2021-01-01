Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 3.1: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 3.1
Display
54
Performance
19
Battery
47
Camera
41
NanoReview score
42
Category Budget
Announced May 2018
Release date June 2018
Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 3.1
54

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 310 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 69.73%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8%
PWM Not detected
Response time 32.2 ms
Contrast 2108:1
Max. Brightness
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
42

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
69.73%
19

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 3.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 700 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 640 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
653
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2583
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
40127
56

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Android One
OS size 7.8 GB
47

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2990 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:03 hr
Talk (3G)
9:58 hr
41

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 3.1
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
65

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.8 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 3.1 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2 of 5 points (1 votes)

