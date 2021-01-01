Nokia 3.1 Display 54 Performance 19 Battery 47 Camera 41 NanoReview score 42 Category Budget Announced May 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 3.1

54 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.2 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 310 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 69.73% Display tests RGB color space 97.8% PWM Not detected Response time 32.2 ms Contrast 2108:1 Max. Brightness 426 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

42 Design and build Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) Width 68.6 mm (2.7 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 138.3 gramm (4.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 69.73%

19 Performance All specs and test Nokia 3.1 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6750 Max. clock 1500 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 GPU clock 700 MHz FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 640 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 653 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2583 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 40127

56 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) ROM Android One OS size 7.8 GB

47 Battery Specifications Capacity 2990 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:11 hr Watching videos (Player) 10:03 hr Talk (3G) 9:58 hr

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 3.1 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.8 dB

Other Category Budget Announced May 2018 Release date June 2018 Launch price ~ 150 USD SAR (head) 0.64 W/kg SAR (body) 1.63 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 3.1 may differ by country or region