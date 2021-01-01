Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 3.1 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus
Display
53
Performance
24
Battery
62
Camera
46
NanoReview score
46
Category Budget
Announced October 2018
Release date November 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 3.1 Plus
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 91.5%
PWM 2427 Hz
Response time 39 ms
Contrast 3094:1
Max. Brightness
510 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
77.5%
24

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 3.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
837
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3471
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
77073
56

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One
OS size 9 GB
62

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 3.1 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K3L5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
75.8 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced October 2018
Release date November 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.411 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.576 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 3.1 Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (11 votes)

