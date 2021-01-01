Nokia 3.1 Plus
Display
53
Performance
24
Battery
62
Camera
46
NanoReview score
46
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
53
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.5%
|RGB color space
|91.5%
|PWM
|2427 Hz
|Response time
|39 ms
|Contrast
|3094:1
Max. Brightness
510 nits
51
Design and build
|Height
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
77.5%
24
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
837
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3471
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
77073
56
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|OS size
|9 GB
62
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
46
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K3L5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
49
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
75.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.411 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.576 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 3.1 Plus may differ by country or region