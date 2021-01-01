Nokia 3.1 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 3.1 Plus Display 53 Performance 24 Battery 62 Camera 46 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 3.1 Plus

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 77.5% Display tests RGB color space 91.5% PWM 2427 Hz Response time 39 ms Contrast 3094:1 Max. Brightness 510 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

51 Design and build Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 77.5%

24 Performance All specs and test Nokia 3.1 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 837 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3471 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 141 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 812 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 77073

56 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Android One OS size 9 GB

62 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the 3.1 Plus Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K3L5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 75.8 dB

Other Category Budget Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 162 USD SAR (head) 0.411 W/kg SAR (body) 1.576 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 3.1 Plus may differ by country or region