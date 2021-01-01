Nokia 4.2
Display
54
Performance
20
Battery
57
Camera
46
NanoReview score
45
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.6%
|RGB color space
|92%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|42 ms
|Contrast
|1712:1
Max. Brightness
422 nits
50
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
76.6%
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|1950 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|833 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
678
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1884
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
827
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76967
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96540
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|OS size
|9 GB
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
66
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.45 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.53 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
