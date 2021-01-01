Nokia 4.2 Display 54 Performance 20 Battery 57 Camera 46 NanoReview score 45 Category Budget Announced February 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 162 USD

54 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.71 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 76.6% Display tests RGB color space 92% PWM Not detected Response time 42 ms Contrast 1712:1 Max. Brightness 422 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) Width 71.3 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 76.6%

20 Performance All specs and test Nokia 4.2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Max. clock 1950 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 505 GPU clock 450 MHz FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 833 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 678 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1884 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 177 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 827 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 76967 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 96540

56 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Android One OS size 9 GB

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:00 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 4.2 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 87 dB

Other Category Budget Announced February 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 162 USD SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

