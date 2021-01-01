Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 4.2: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2
Display
54
Performance
20
Battery
57
Camera
46
NanoReview score
45
Category Budget
Announced February 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 4.2
54

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 92%
PWM Not detected
Response time 42 ms
Contrast 1712:1
Max. Brightness
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
76.6%
20

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 4.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 833 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
678
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1884
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
827
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76967
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96540
56

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One
OS size 9 GB
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:00 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 4.2
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 4.2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (18 votes)

Write a comment

