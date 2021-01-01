Nokia 5.1 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 5.1 Plus Display 53 Performance 34 Battery 57 Camera 45 NanoReview score 50 Category Mid-range Announced August 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 200 USD

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.86 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 287 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 79.6% Display tests RGB color space 93.1% PWM Not detected Response time 56.2 ms Contrast 1425:1 Max. Brightness 495 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

51 Design and build Height 149.5 mm (5.89 inches) Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 79.6%

34 Performance All specs and test Nokia 5.1 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 800 MHz FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1237 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4318 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 294 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1432 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 118006 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 150752

56 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Android One OS size 10 GB

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3060 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:05 hr

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the 5.1 Plus Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

64 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 5G support No

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 200 USD SAR (head) 0.778 W/kg SAR (body) 1.885 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 5.1 Plus may differ by country or region