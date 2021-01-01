Nokia 5.1 Plus
Display
53
Performance
34
Battery
57
Camera
45
NanoReview score
50
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
53
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.86 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|287 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.6%
|RGB color space
|93.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|56.2 ms
|Contrast
|1425:1
Max. Brightness
495 nits
51
Design and build
|Height
|149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
79.6%
34
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P60
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~86 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1237
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4318
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
118006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
150752
56
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|OS size
|10 GB
57
Battery
|Capacity
|3060 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
45
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
64
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300
|3G network
|UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300
|5G support
|No
65
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.778 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.885 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
