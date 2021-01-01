Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 5.1 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus
Display
53
Performance
34
Battery
57
Camera
45
NanoReview score
50
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 5.1 Plus
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.86 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 287 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1%
PWM Not detected
Response time 56.2 ms
Contrast 1425:1
Max. Brightness
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51

Design and build

Height 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
79.6%
34

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 5.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 800 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1237
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4318
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
118006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
150752
56

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One
OS size 10 GB
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:05 hr
45

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 5.1 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
64

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300
5G support No
65

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.778 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.885 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 5.1 Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (6 votes)

Competitors

1. Nokia 4.2 vs 5.1 Plus
2. Redmi 8A vs 5.1 Plus
3. Redmi 8 vs 5.1 Plus
4. Realme C3 vs 5.1 Plus
5. Nokia 2.3 vs 5.1 Plus
6. Nokia 8.3 vs 5.1 Plus
7. Nokia 5.3 vs 5.1 Plus

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish