Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3
Display
58
Performance
37
Battery
68
Camera
59
NanoReview score
56
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 5.3
58

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.4%
PWM Not detected
Response time 43 ms
Contrast 1137:1
Max. Brightness
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.3%
37

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 5.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1484
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
137789
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
166606
56

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM Android One
OS size 16 GB
68

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:50 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 5.3
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
64

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
75.2 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 5.3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (44 votes)

