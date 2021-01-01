Nokia 5.3 Display 58 Performance 37 Battery 68 Camera 59 NanoReview score 56 Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 5.3

58 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.55 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% Display tests RGB color space 94.4% PWM Not detected Response time 43 ms Contrast 1137:1 Max. Brightness 479 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

51 Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%

37 Performance All specs and test Nokia 5.3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1484 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5326 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 307 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1386 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 137789 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 166606

56 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Android One OS size 16 GB

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:50 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 5.3 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

64 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

71 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 75.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 225 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

