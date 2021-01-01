Nokia 5.4 Display 60 Performance 43 Battery 68 Camera 64 NanoReview score 58 Category Mid-range Announced December 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 5.4

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.39 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% Max. Brightness 406 nits

52 Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%

43 Performance All specs and test Nokia 5.4 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 507 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1504 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 188491 AnTuTu Phone Scores - 276th place

56 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Android One

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:51 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 5.4 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

56 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 200 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 5.4 may differ by country or region