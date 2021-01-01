Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 5.4: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4
Display
60
Performance
43
Battery
68
Camera
64
NanoReview score
58
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date December 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 5.4
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%
Max. Brightness
406 nits
52

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.9%
43

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 5.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1504
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
188491
AnTuTu Phone Scores - 276th place
56

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM Android One
68

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:51 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 5.4
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
56

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date December 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 5.4 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Nokia 5.4 or Nokia 6.1
2. Nokia 5.4 or Nokia 3.1
3. Nokia 5.4 or Huawei Honor 8A
4. Nokia 5.4 or Nokia 7.2
5. Nokia 5.4 or Nokia 5.1 Plus
6. Nokia 5.4 or Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Nokia 5.4 or Samsung Galaxy M31
8. Nokia 5.4 or Samsung Galaxy M21
9. Nokia 5.4 or Nokia 5.3
10. Nokia 5.4 or Samsung Galaxy A21s
11. Nokia 5.4 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
12. Nokia 5.4 or Xiaomi Poco M3
13. Nokia 5.4 or Motorola Moto G9 Power

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish