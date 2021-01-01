Nokia 6
Display
52
Performance
21
Battery
49
Camera
41
NanoReview score
41
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2017
|Release date
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
52
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.67%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|41 ms
|Contrast
|1422:1
Max. Brightness
482 nits
42
Design and build
|Height
|154 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
71.67%
21
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
679
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2829
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
48933
48
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|OS size
|10.1 GB
49
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|3:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7:49 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
41
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (480p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.04 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
72
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78 dB
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 6 may differ by country or region