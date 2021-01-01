Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 6: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 6

Nokia 6
Display
52
Performance
21
Battery
49
Camera
41
NanoReview score
41
Category Budget
Announced January 2017
Release date July 2017
Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 6
52

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71.67%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Response time 41 ms
Contrast 1422:1
Max. Brightness
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
42

Design and build

Height 154 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
71.67%
21

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Max. clock 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
679
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2829
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
48933
48

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
OS size 10.1 GB
49

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7:49 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
41

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 6
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.04 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
72

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced January 2017
Release date July 2017
Launch price ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 6 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (24 votes)

