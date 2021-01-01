Nokia 6 Display 52 Performance 21 Battery 49 Camera 41 NanoReview score 41 Category Budget Announced January 2017 Release date July 2017 Launch price ~ 200 USD

52 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 71.67% Display tests PWM Not detected Response time 41 ms Contrast 1422:1 Max. Brightness 482 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

42 Design and build Height 154 mm (6.06 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 71.67%

21 Performance All specs and test Nokia 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Max. clock 1400 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Adreno 505 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 800 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 679 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2829 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 48933

48 Software Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) OS size 10.1 GB

49 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:27 hr Watching videos (Player) 7:49 hr Talk (3G) 25:00 hr

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 6 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) Lenses 1 (16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26.04 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

72 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 78 dB

Other Category Budget Announced January 2017 Release date July 2017 Launch price ~ 200 USD SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg SAR (body) 0.71 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

