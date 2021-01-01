Nokia 6.1 Display 57 Performance 28 Battery 59 Camera 45 NanoReview score 49 Category Mid-range Announced January 2018 Release date March 2018 Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 6.1

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 74.17% Max. Brightness 469 nits

46 Design and build Height 148.8 mm (5.86 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 74.17%

28 Performance All specs and test Nokia 6.1 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 508 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 871 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4299 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 970 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 90053

56 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Android One

59 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:58 hr Watching videos (Player) 10:05 hr Talk (3G) 18:04 hr

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 6.1 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2018 Release date March 2018 Launch price ~ 225 USD SAR (head) 0.944 W/kg SAR (body) 1.82 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 6.1 may differ by country or region