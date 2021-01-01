Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 6.1: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 6.1
Display
57
Performance
28
Battery
59
Camera
45
NanoReview score
49
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2018
Release date March 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 6.1
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 74.17%
Max. Brightness
469 nits
46

Design and build

Height 148.8 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
74.17%
28

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 6.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
871
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4299
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
970
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
90053
56

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One
59

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:05 hr
Talk (3G)
18:04 hr
45

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 6.1
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
65

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2018
Release date March 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.944 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.82 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 6.1 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.1 of 5 points (12 votes)

Competitors

1. Nokia 6.1 Plus or Nokia 6.1
2. Nokia 6 or Nokia 6.1
3. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Nokia 6.1
4. Nokia 7.1 or Nokia 6.1
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Nokia 6.1
6. Nokia 7.2 or Nokia 6.1
7. Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 6.1

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish