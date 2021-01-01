Nokia 6.1 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 6.1 Plus Display 63 Performance 32 Battery 64 Camera 51 NanoReview score 54 Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date July 2018 Launch price ~ 250 USD

63 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 18.9:9 PPI 435 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 80.62%

56 Design and build Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.62%

32 Performance All specs and test Nokia 6.1 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 509 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1332 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4773 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 113833 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 145492

56 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Android One

64 Battery Specifications Capacity 3060 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the 6.1 Plus Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date July 2018 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 0.233 W/kg SAR (body) 1.494 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 6.1 Plus may differ by country or region