Nokia 6.1 Plus
Display
63
Performance
32
Battery
64
Camera
51
NanoReview score
54
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|Release date
|July 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 6.1 Plus
63
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|PPI
|435 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.62%
56
Design and build
|Height
|147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.62%
32
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1332
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4773
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
113833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
145492
56
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
64
Battery
|Capacity
|3060 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
51
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (480p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
71
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|Release date
|July 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.233 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.494 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 6.1 Plus may differ by country or region