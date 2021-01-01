Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 6.1 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus
Display
63
Performance
32
Battery
64
Camera
51
NanoReview score
54
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2018
Release date July 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 6.1 Plus
63

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9
PPI 435 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.62%
56

Design and build

Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.62%
32

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 6.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1332
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4773
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
113833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
145492
56

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One
64

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 6.1 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2018
Release date July 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.233 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.494 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 6.1 Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.3 of 5 points (22 votes)

