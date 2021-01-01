Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 6.2: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.2
Display
67
Performance
34
Battery
57
Camera
57
NanoReview score
56
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date October 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 6.2
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 2336 Hz
Response time 37.6 ms
Contrast 1528:1
Max. Brightness
577 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
55

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.5%
34

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 6.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1332
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4979
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1245
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
116288
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
147053
56

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One
OS size 15.4 GB
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:30 hr
Talk (3G)
26:29 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 6.2
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date October 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.975 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 6.2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.1 of 5 points (13 votes)

