Nokia 6.2 Display 67 Performance 34 Battery 57 Camera 57 NanoReview score 56 Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 6.2

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 2336 Hz Response time 37.6 ms Contrast 1528:1 Max. Brightness 577 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

55 Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%

34 Performance All specs and test Nokia 6.2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 509 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1332 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4979 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 273 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1245 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 116288 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 147053

56 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Android One OS size 15.4 GB

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:17 hr Watching videos (Player) 8:30 hr Talk (3G) 26:29 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 6.2 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 187 USD SAR (head) 0.975 W/kg SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 6.2 may differ by country or region