Nokia 6.2
Display
67
Performance
34
Battery
57
Camera
57
NanoReview score
56
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
67
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|37.6 ms
|Contrast
|1528:1
Max. Brightness
577 nits
55
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.5%
34
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1332
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4979
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1245
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
116288
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
147053
56
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|OS size
|15.4 GB
57
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:30 hr
Talk (3G)
26:29 hr
57
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|No
64
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.4 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.975 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.42 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 6.2 may differ by country or region