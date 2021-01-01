Nokia 7.1
Display
65
Performance
34
Battery
60
Camera
55
NanoReview score
55
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 7.1
65
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.1%
|RGB color space
|100%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|Response time
|31 ms
|Contrast
|1603:1
Max. Brightness
488 nits
56
Design and build
|Height
|150 mm (5.91 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.1%
34
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1352
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1224
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
117552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
139624
56
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android One
|OS size
|10 GB
60
Battery
|Capacity
|3060 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:31 hr
Talk (3G)
20:48 hr
55
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.28 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
67
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.6 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.26 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.74 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 7.1 may differ by country or region