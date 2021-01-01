Nokia 7.1 Display 65 Performance 34 Battery 60 Camera 55 NanoReview score 55 Category Mid-range Announced October 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 237 USD

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.84 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 432 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 2315 Hz Response time 31 ms Contrast 1603:1 Max. Brightness 488 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

56 Design and build Height 150 mm (5.91 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.1%

34 Performance All specs and test Nokia 7.1 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 509 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1352 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4931 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 275 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1224 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 117552 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 139624

56 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Android One OS size 10 GB

60 Battery Specifications Capacity 3060 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:58 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:31 hr Talk (3G) 20:48 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 7.1 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.28 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 89.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 237 USD SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg SAR (body) 1.74 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

