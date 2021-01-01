Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 7.1: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 7.1

Display
Display
65
Performance
34
Battery
60
Camera
55
NanoReview score
55
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 7.1
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 2315 Hz
Response time 31 ms
Contrast 1603:1
Max. Brightness
488 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
56

Design and build

Height 150 mm (5.91 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.1%
34

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 7.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1352
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1224
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
117552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
139624
56

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One
OS size 10 GB
60

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:31 hr
Talk (3G)
20:48 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 7.1
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.28 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.74 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 7.1 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (14 votes)

