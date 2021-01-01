Nokia 7.2 Display 67 Performance 39 Battery 57 Camera 60 NanoReview score 58 Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 7.2

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 580 nits

55 Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.4%

39 Performance All specs and test Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 512 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1626 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5787 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 327 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1432 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 141464 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 168624

56 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Android One

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:72 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:41 hr Talk (3G) 28:64 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 7.2 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.6 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 90 Video quality 75 Generic camera score 85

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 13(700), 28(700), 66(1700/2100) 5G support No

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 7.2 may differ by country or region