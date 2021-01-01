Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia 7.2: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2
Display
67
Performance
39
Battery
57
Camera
60
NanoReview score
58
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 7.2
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
580 nits
55

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.4%
39

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1626
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5787
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
141464
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
168624
56

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
28:64 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 7.2
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.6 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
90
Video quality
75
Generic camera score
85
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 13(700), 28(700), 66(1700/2100)
5G support No
65

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 7.2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (45 votes)

Competitors

