Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus
Display
59
Performance
44
Battery
67
Camera
52
NanoReview score
56
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2018
Release date March 2018
Launch price ~ 350 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 7 Plus
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM Not detected
Response time 36.4 ms
Contrast 2082:1
Max. Brightness
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
48

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
77.8%
44

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1611
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5852
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
147164
56

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android One
OS size 16 GB
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:42 hr
Talk (3G)
21:36 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 7 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
65

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2018
Release date March 2018
Launch price ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.361 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.776 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 7 Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (6 votes)

