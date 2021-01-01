Nokia 7 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 77.8% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM Not detected Response time 36.4 ms Contrast 2082:1 Max. Brightness 432 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

48 Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 77.8%

44 Performance All specs and test Nokia 7 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 512 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1611 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5852 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 147164

56 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Android One OS size 16 GB

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 3800 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:37 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:10 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:42 hr Talk (3G) 21:36 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the 7 Plus Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2018 Release date March 2018 Launch price ~ 350 USD SAR (head) 0.361 W/kg SAR (body) 1.776 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

