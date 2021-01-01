Nokia 8.1
Display
65
Performance
42
Battery
72
Camera
59
NanoReview score
59
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2018
|Release date
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 374 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 8.1
65
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.18 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.55%
|RGB color space
|100%
|PWM
|75 Hz
|Response time
|32 ms
|Contrast
|930:1
Max. Brightness
545 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52
Design and build
|Height
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.55%
42
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1831
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5788
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1471
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
157255
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
192389
AnTuTu Phone Scores - 242nd place
56
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|OS size
|13 GB
72
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
59
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2
|Pixel size
|1.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
61
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.2 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2018
|Release date
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 374 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.893 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|2.07 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 8.1 may differ by country or region