Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1
Display
65
Performance
42
Battery
72
Camera
59
NanoReview score
59
Category Flagship
Announced December 2018
Release date December 2018
Launch price ~ 374 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 8.1
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.18 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9
PPI 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.55%
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 75 Hz
Response time 32 ms
Contrast 930:1
Max. Brightness
545 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.55%
42

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 8.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1831
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5788
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1471
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
157255
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
192389
AnTuTu Phone Scores - 242nd place
56

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 13 GB
72

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 8.1
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2
Pixel size 1.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.2 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 8.1 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.9 of 5 points (29 votes)

