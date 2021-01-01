Nokia 8.1 Display 65 Performance 42 Battery 72 Camera 59 NanoReview score 59 Category Flagship Announced December 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 374 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 8.1

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.18 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 18.9:9 PPI 408 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.55% Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 75 Hz Response time 32 ms Contrast 930:1 Max. Brightness 545 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

52 Design and build Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.55%

42 Performance All specs and test Nokia 8.1 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1831 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5788 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 391 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1471 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 157255 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 192389 AnTuTu Phone Scores - 242nd place

56 Software Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) OS size 13 GB

72 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 8.1 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Depth lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2 Pixel size 1.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 79.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 374 USD SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 8.1 may differ by country or region