Nokia 8.3

Nokia 8.3
Display
71
Performance
59
Battery
87
Camera
64
NanoReview score
68
Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 8.3
71

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
Response time 28 ms
Contrast 1216:1
Max. Brightness
661 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60

Design and build

Height 171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
59

Performance

All specs and test Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2678
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6209
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
612
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
320473
AnTuTu Results - 133rd place
56

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
OS size 25 GB
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia 8.3
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
87
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
86
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
75

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 8.3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (41 votes)

