Nokia 8.3
Display
71
Performance
59
Battery
87
Camera
64
NanoReview score
68
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 8.3
71
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|Response time
|28 ms
|Contrast
|1216:1
Max. Brightness
661 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60
Design and build
|Height
|171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
|Width
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
59
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2678
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6209
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
612
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
320473
AnTuTu Results - 133rd place
56
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|OS size
|25 GB
87
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
64
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
87
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
86
72
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|Yes
75
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.989 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.444 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 8.3 may differ by country or region