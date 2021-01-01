Nokia 8.3 Display 71 Performance 59 Battery 87 Camera 64 NanoReview score 68 Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia 8.3

71 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 386 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% Response time 28 ms Contrast 1216:1 Max. Brightness 661 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

60 Design and build Height 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

59 Performance All specs and test Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2678 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6209 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 612 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1893 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 320473 AnTuTu Results - 133rd place

56 Software Operating system Android 10.0 OS size 25 GB

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia 8.3 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 6000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 87 Video quality 86 Generic camera score 86

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

75 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 83 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD SAR (head) 0.989 W/kg SAR (body) 1.444 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia 8.3 may differ by country or region