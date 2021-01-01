Nokia C1 Display 51 Performance 17 Battery 50 Camera 40 NanoReview score 42 Category Budget Announced December 2019 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 87 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia C1

51 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.45 inches Resolution 480 x 960 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 197 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 72.7% Max. Brightness 385 nits

45 Design and build Height 147.6 mm (5.81 inches) Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 72.7%

17 Performance All specs and test Nokia C1 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc Max. clock 1300 MHz Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Benchmarks AnTuTu Benchmark 8 41177

48 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Stock Android OS size 6.9 GB

50 Battery Specifications Capacity 2500 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:45 hr

40 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia C1 Main camera Matrix 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording No Slow motion No Lenses 1 (5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2048 x 1536 Aperture f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 - Africa, ME, APAC 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced December 2019 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 87 USD SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia C1 may differ by country or region