Nokia C1
Display
51
Performance
17
Battery
50
Camera
40
NanoReview score
42
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 87 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia C1
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia C1 may differ by country or region