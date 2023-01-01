Nokia C110
- Screen: 6.3" TFT LCD - 720 x 1560
- SoC: MediaTek Helio P22
- Camera: 1 (13 MP)
- Battery: 3000 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 172 grams (6.07 oz)
Review
Display
44
Camera
31
Performance
12
Gaming
24*
Battery
43*
Connectivity
58
NanoReview Score
39*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia C110
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|273 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.9%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
734
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
100970
Memory
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Max charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, 1900
|3G network
|WCDMA 2, 4, 5
|4G network
|LTE 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 41, 66, 71
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 5 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia C110 may differ by country or region