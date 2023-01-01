Nokia C110 Screen: 6.3" TFT LCD - 720 x 1560

6.3" TFT LCD - 720 x 1560 SoC: MediaTek Helio P22

MediaTek Helio P22 Camera: 1 (13 MP)

1 (13 MP) Battery: 3000 mAh

3000 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Weight: 172 grams (6.07 oz)

Review Display 44 Camera 31 Performance 12 Gaming 24 * Battery 43 * Connectivity 58 NanoReview Score 39 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia C110

Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 273 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%

Performance All specs and test Nokia C110 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 149 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 734 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 100970 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3 GB Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12

Battery Capacity 3000 mAh Max charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia C110 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, 1900 3G network WCDMA 2, 4, 5 4G network LTE 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 41, 66, 71 5G support No

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced June 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Bundled charger Yes, 5 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia C110 may differ by country or region