Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia C110: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia C110

Nokia C110
  • Screen: 6.3" TFT LCD - 720 x 1560
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio P22
  • Camera: 1 (13 MP)
  • Battery: 3000 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 172 grams (6.07 oz)

Review

Display
44
Camera
31
Performance
12
Gaming
24*
Battery
43*
Connectivity
58
NanoReview Score
39*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia C110

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 273 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.9%

Performance

All specs and test Nokia C110 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
734
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
100970
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3 GB
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12

Battery

Capacity 3000 mAh
Max charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia C110
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Camera features -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, 1900
3G network WCDMA 2, 4, 5
4G network LTE 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 41, 66, 71
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced June 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 5 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia C110 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Tecno Spark Go 2023 or Nokia C110
2. Motorola Moto G13 or Nokia C110
3. Samsung Galaxy A04e or Nokia C110
Compare other phones (1100+)

Write a comment

EnglishРусский