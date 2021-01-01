Nokia C2 Display 58 Performance 28 Battery 54 Camera 41 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced March 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 100 USD

58 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 282 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 71.6%

44 Design and build Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 71.6%

28 Performance All specs and test Nokia C2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Spreadtrum SC9832E Max. clock 1300 MHz Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB

48 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Android Go

54 Battery Specifications Capacity 2800 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:05 hr

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia C2 Main camera Matrix 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording No Slow motion No Lenses 1 (5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2048 x 1536 Aperture f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 - Africa, ME, APAC 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced March 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 100 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia C2 may differ by country or region