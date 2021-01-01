Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia C2: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia C2

Display
58
Performance
28
Battery
54
Camera
41
NanoReview score
46
Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia C2
58

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.6%
44

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
71.6%
28

Performance

All specs and test Nokia C2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Spreadtrum SC9832E
Max. clock 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB
48

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM Android Go
54

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2800 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:05 hr
41

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia C2
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording No
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 - Africa, ME, APAC
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia C2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (1 votes)

