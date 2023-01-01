Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia C300: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia C300
  • Screen: 6.52" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Camera: 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 4000 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 190 grams (6.7 oz)

Review

Display
44
Camera
46
Performance
19
Gaming
31*
Battery
55*
Connectivity
64
NanoReview Score
46*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4%

Design and build

Height 166.7 mm (6.56 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
80.4%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1159
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
200462
Memory

RAM
RAM size 3 GB
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced June 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia C300 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

