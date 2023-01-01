Nokia C300 Screen: 6.52" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4%

Design and build Height 166.7 mm (6.56 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 80.4%

Performance All specs and test Nokia C300 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 305 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1159 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 200462 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3 GB Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12

Battery Capacity 4000 mAh Max charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia C300 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support No

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced June 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 10 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia C300 may differ by country or region