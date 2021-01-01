Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia G10: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia G10

Nokia G10
Display
59
Performance
25
Battery
71
Camera
46
NanoReview score
53
Category Budget
Announced April 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia G10
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4%
PWM 100000 Hz
Response time 52 ms
Contrast 2425:1
Max. Brightness
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.9%
25

Performance

All specs and test Nokia G10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
101199
64

Software

Operating system Android 11
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia G10
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G support No
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78.6 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia G10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

