Nokia G10 Display 59 Performance 25 Battery 71 Camera 46 NanoReview score 53 Category Budget Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia G10

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% Display tests RGB color space 93.4% PWM 100000 Hz Response time 52 ms Contrast 2425:1 Max. Brightness 450 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

61 Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.9%

25 Performance All specs and test Nokia G10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 149 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 847 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 101199

64 Software Operating system Android 11

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 5050 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia G10 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G support No

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 78.6 dB

Other Category Budget Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 125 USD SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia G10 may differ by country or region