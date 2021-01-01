Nokia G10
Display
59
Performance
25
Battery
71
Camera
46
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|RGB color space
|93.4%
|PWM
|100000 Hz
|Response time
|52 ms
|Contrast
|2425:1
Max. Brightness
450 nits
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.9%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
101199
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
Battery
|Capacity
|5050 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
|3G network
|WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8
|4G network
|LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78.6 dB
|SAR (head)
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia G10 may differ by country or region