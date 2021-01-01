Nokia G50
Display
59
Performance
48
Battery
83
Camera
60
NanoReview score
64
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
Full specifications
59
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|252 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
Max. Brightness
453 nits
53
Design and build
|Height
|173.83 mm (6.84 inches)
|Width
|77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.85 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
48
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1683
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
321059
64
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Stock Android
83
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:54 hr
60
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 1, 2, 5, 8
|4G network
|LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G support
|Yes
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia G50 may differ by country or region