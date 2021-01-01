Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia G50: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia G50

Nokia G50
Display
59
Performance
48
Battery
83
Camera
60
NanoReview score
64
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia G50
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 252 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
Max. Brightness
453 nits
53

Design and build

Height 173.83 mm (6.84 inches)
Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.85 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
48

Performance

All specs and test Nokia G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1683
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
321059
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
64

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Stock Android
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:54 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia G50
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network HSDPA 1, 2, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia G50 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Nokia 7.2 and Nokia G50
2. Nokia 8.3 and Nokia G50
3. Nokia 5.4 and Nokia G50
4. Samsung Galaxy A32 and Nokia G50
5. Nokia X20 and Nokia G50
6. Nokia X10 and Nokia G50
7. Motorola Moto G20 and Nokia G50
8. Motorola Moto G50 and Nokia G50
9. Nokia XR20 and Nokia G50
10. Apple iPhone 13 and Nokia G50

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish