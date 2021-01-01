Nokia G50 Display 59 Performance 48 Battery 83 Camera 60 NanoReview score 64 Category Mid-range Announced September 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 275 USD

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 252 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% Max. Brightness 453 nits

53 Design and build Height 173.83 mm (6.84 inches) Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.85 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

48 Performance All specs and test Nokia G50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 825 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 507 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1683 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 321059

64 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Stock Android

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:54 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia G50 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network HSDPA 1, 2, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 275 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia G50 may differ by country or region