Display
68
Performance
55
Battery
78
Camera
62
NanoReview score
66
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 288 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia X10
68

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8%
Max. Brightness
441 nits
58

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
79.8%
55

Performance

All specs and test Nokia X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1650
64

Software

Operating system Android 11
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia X10
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
57

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia X10 may differ by country or region

