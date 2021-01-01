Nokia X10 Display 68 Performance 55 Battery 78 Camera 62 NanoReview score 66 Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 288 USD

68 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% Max. Brightness 441 nits

58 Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 79.8%

55 Performance All specs and test Nokia X10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 825 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 500 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1650

64 Software Operating system Android 11

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4470 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia X10 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

57 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 288 USD SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia X10 may differ by country or region