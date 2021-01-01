Nokia X10
Display
68
Performance
55
Battery
78
Camera
62
NanoReview score
66
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 288 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia X10
68
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.8%
Max. Brightness
441 nits
58
Design and build
|Height
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
79.8%
55
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1650
64
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
78
Battery
|Capacity
|4470 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
62
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G support
|Yes
57
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 288 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia X10 may differ by country or region