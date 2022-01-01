Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia X100: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia X100

Nokia X100
Display
67
Performance
41
Battery
78
Camera
58
NanoReview score
60
Category Budget
Announced November 2021
Release date November 2021

Full specifications

67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 78.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
47

Design and build

Height 171.44 mm (6.75 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 217 gramm (7.65 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
78.6%
41

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1653
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
287919
64

Software

Operating system Android 11
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
58

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 20, 25, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 71
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced November 2021
Release date November 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia X100 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

