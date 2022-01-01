Nokia X100 Display 67 Performance 41 Battery 78 Camera 58 NanoReview score 60 Category Budget Announced November 2021 Release date November 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia X100

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 78.6% Display features - DCI-P3

47 Design and build Height 171.44 mm (6.75 inches) Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 217 gramm (7.65 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 78.6%

41 Performance All specs and test Nokia X100 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 825 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 506 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1653 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 287919 Sources: 3DMark [3]

64 Software Operating system Android 11

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4470 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia X100 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 20, 25, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 71 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced November 2021 Release date November 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia X100 may differ by country or region