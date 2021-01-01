Nokia X20 Display 72 Performance 53 Battery 78 Camera 65 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 350 USD

72 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% Display tests RGB color space 98.7% Response time 30.5 ms Contrast 923:1 Max. Brightness 624 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 79.8%

53 Performance All specs and test Nokia X20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 825 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 515 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1692 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 266819 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List - 251st place

64 Software Operating system Android 11 OS size 18 GB

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4470 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia X20 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 28, 66, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66, 78 5G support Yes

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 83.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 350 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

