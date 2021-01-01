Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia X20: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia X20

Nokia X20
Display
72
Performance
53
Battery
78
Camera
65
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 350 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia X20
72

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7%
Response time 30.5 ms
Contrast 923:1
Max. Brightness
624 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
79.8%
53

Performance

All specs and test Nokia X20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1692
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
266819
64

Software

Operating system Android 11
OS size 18 GB
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia X20
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 28, 66, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66, 78
5G support Yes
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.4 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia X20 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

