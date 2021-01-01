Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia X71: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia X71

Nokia X71
Display
62
Performance
39
Battery
68
Camera
59
NanoReview score
57
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date June 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia X71
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9
PPI 390 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
59

Design and build

Height 157.1 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
39

Performance

All specs and test Nokia X71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1464
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4980
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1461
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
141232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170289
48

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM Android One
68

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia X71
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date June 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia X71 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (12 votes)

