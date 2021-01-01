Nokia X71
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
Full specifications
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2246 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|PPI
|390 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
Design and build
|Height
|157.1 mm (6.19 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1464
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4980
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1461
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
141232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170289
48
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Android One
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia X71 may differ by country or region