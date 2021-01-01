Nokia X71 Display 62 Performance 39 Battery 68 Camera 59 NanoReview score 57 Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 337 USD

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 PPI 390 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% Max. Brightness 494 nits

59 Design and build Height 157.1 mm (6.19 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%

39 Performance All specs and test Nokia X71 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 512 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1464 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4980 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 346 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1461 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 141232 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 170289 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List - 294th place

48 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Android One

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia X71 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 337 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia X71 may differ by country or region