OnePlus 3T Display 56 Performance 45 Battery 65 Camera 50 NanoReview score 53 Category Flagship Announced November 2016 Release date March 2017 Launch price ~ 425 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 3T

56 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 73.34% Display tests Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 444 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

44 Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 73.34%

45 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 3T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Max. clock 2350 MHz CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) Architecture - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo

- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 530 GPU clock 653 MHz FLOPS ~519 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1881 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4119 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 164493 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 229924 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores - 204th place

52 Software Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM OxygenOS 5.0.4 OS size 13.6 GB

65 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 8:43 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:23 hr Talk (3G) 30:55 hr

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 3T Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28.26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 2300

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced November 2016 Release date March 2017 Launch price ~ 425 USD SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg SAR (body) 1.254 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 3T may differ by country or region