OnePlus 3T
Display
56
Performance
45
Battery
65
Camera
50
NanoReview score
53
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2016
|Release date
|March 2017
|Launch price
|~ 425 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 3T
56
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.34%
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
44
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
73.34%
45
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Max. clock
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|653 MHz
|FLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1881
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4119
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
164493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
229924
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores - 204th place
52
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 5.0.4
|OS size
|13.6 GB
65
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
30:55 hr
50
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 2300
68
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.7 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2016
|Release date
|March 2017
|Launch price
|~ 425 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.893 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.254 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 3T may differ by country or region