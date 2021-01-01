Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus 3T: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T
Display
56
Performance
45
Battery
65
Camera
50
NanoReview score
53
Category Flagship
Announced November 2016
Release date March 2017
Launch price ~ 425 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 3T
56

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 73.34%
Display tests
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
44

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
73.34%
45

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 3T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2350 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 530
GPU clock 653 MHz
FLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1881
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4119
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
164493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
229924
52

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM OxygenOS 5.0.4
OS size 13.6 GB
65

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
30:55 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 3T
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 2300
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced November 2016
Release date March 2017
Launch price ~ 425 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.254 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 3T may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (32 votes)

Competitors

1. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 3T
2. OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 3T
3. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 3T

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish