OnePlus 5 Display 59 Performance 55 Battery 67 Camera 52 NanoReview score 58 Category Flagship Announced June 2017 Release date August 2017 Launch price ~ 500 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 5

59 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 73.34% Display tests PWM 250 Hz Response time 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 429 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

45 Design and build Height 154.2 mm (6.07 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 73.34%

55 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Max. clock 2450 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 540 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1925 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6671 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 180193

60 Software Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM OxygenOS 9.0.4 OS size 11.4 GB

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:54 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:42 hr Talk (3G) 19:27 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 5 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 36 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 20 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

70 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 87.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced June 2017 Release date August 2017 Launch price ~ 500 USD SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

