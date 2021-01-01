OnePlus 5
Display
59
Performance
55
Battery
67
Camera
52
NanoReview score
58
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2017
|Release date
|August 2017
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 5
59
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.34%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
45
Design and build
|Height
|154.2 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
73.34%
55
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1925
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6671
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
180193
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 9.0.4
|OS size
|11.4 GB
67
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:42 hr
Talk (3G)
19:27 hr
52
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 36 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|20 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
70
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87.4 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|1.39 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 5 may differ by country or region