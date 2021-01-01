OnePlus 5T Display 61 Performance 50 Battery 66 Camera 50 NanoReview score 58 Category Flagship Announced November 2017 Release date November 2017 Launch price ~ 525 USD

61 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.01 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 79.88% Display tests PWM 242 Hz Response time 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 435 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

51 Design and build Height 156.1 mm (6.15 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 79.88%

50 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 5T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Max. clock 2450 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 540 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1925 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6670 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 385 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1647 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 179344 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 280044 AnTuTu Ranking List - 165th place

60 Software Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM OxygenOS 9.0.4 OS size 17 GB

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:09 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:49 hr Talk (3G) 22:28 hr

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 5T Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 20 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

69 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced November 2017 Release date November 2017 Launch price ~ 525 USD SAR (head) 1.68 W/kg SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 5T may differ by country or region