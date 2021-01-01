Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus 5T: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T
Display
61
Performance
50
Battery
66
Camera
50
NanoReview score
58
Category Flagship
Announced November 2017
Release date November 2017
Launch price ~ 525 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 5T
61

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.88%
Display tests
PWM 242 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
435 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51

Design and build

Height 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
79.88%
50

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1925
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6670
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1647
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
179344
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
280044
AnTuTu Ranking List - 165th place
60

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 9.0.4
OS size 17 GB
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:13 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:49 hr
Talk (3G)
22:28 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 5T
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
69

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.5 dB

Other

SAR (head) 1.68 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 5T may differ by country or region

