OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Flagship
Announced May 2018
Release date May 2018
Launch price ~ 612 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 6
Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.12%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4%
PWM 236 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.12%
Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2373
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8892
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2269
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
260393
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
345145
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.3.1
OS size 12 GB
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
27:42 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 6
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
100
Video quality
87
Generic camera score
96
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.8 dB

Other

SAR (head) 1.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 6 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (24 votes)

