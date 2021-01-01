OnePlus 6 Display 64 Performance 63 Battery 65 Camera 64 NanoReview score 65 Category Flagship Announced May 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 612 USD

64 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.28 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.12% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.4% PWM 236 Hz Response time 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 450 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

62 Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.12%

63 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2373 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 8892 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 510 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2269 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 260393 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 345145 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating - 115th place

60 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM OxygenOS 10.3.1 OS size 12 GB

65 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:19 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:27 hr Talk (3G) 27:42 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 6 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 100 Video quality 87 Generic camera score 96

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 612 USD SAR (head) 1.33 W/kg SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

