OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T
Display
66
Performance
65
Battery
71
Camera
67
NanoReview score
67
Category Flagship
Announced October 2018
Release date February 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 6T
66

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
447 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
64

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.89%
65

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2443
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8893
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2362
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
287595
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
352788
60

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.3.1
OS size 13 GB
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
29:08 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 6T
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
101
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
98
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.8 dB

Other

SAR (head) 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 6T may differ by country or region

