OnePlus 6T
Display
66
Performance
65
Battery
71
Camera
67
NanoReview score
67
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.41 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.89%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
447 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.89%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2443
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8893
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2362
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
287595
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
352788
AnTuTu Android Ranking - 113th place
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.3.1
|OS size
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
29:08 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life - 121st place
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
98
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.552 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.269 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 6T may differ by country or region