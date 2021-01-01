OnePlus 6T Display 66 Performance 65 Battery 71 Camera 67 NanoReview score 67 Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date February 2019 Launch price ~ 625 USD

66 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.41 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.6% PWM 240 Hz Response time 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 447 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

64 Design and build Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.89%

65 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2443 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 8893 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 513 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2362 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 287595 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 352788 AnTuTu Android Ranking - 113th place

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM OxygenOS 10.3.1 OS size 13 GB

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:04 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:40 hr Talk (3G) 29:08 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 121st place

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 6T Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Depth lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 101 Video quality 91 Generic camera score 98

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date February 2019 Launch price ~ 625 USD SAR (head) 1.552 W/kg SAR (body) 1.269 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

