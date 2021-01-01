OnePlus 7 Display 72 Performance 82 Battery 78 Camera 71 NanoReview score 75 Category Flagship Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 412 USD

72 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.41 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.7% PWM 200 Hz Response time 7 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 634 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

60 Design and build Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Gray, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.5%

82 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3279 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10530 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 705 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2677 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 373504 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 453932 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Phone Scores - 72nd place

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM OxygenOS 10.0.5 OS size 16 GB

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:45 hr Watching videos (Player) 19:54 hr Talk (3G) 25:00 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 61st place

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 7 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 900/1800/1900 3G network 850 МГц, 900 МГц, 1700/2100 МГц, 1900 МГц, 2100 МГц 4G network 700 МГц, 800 МГц, 850 МГц, 900 МГц, 1700/2100 МГц, 1900 МГц, 2100 МГц, 2500 МГц 5G support No

88 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 412 USD SAR (head) 1.166 W/kg SAR (body) 1.382 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

