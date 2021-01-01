OnePlus 7
Display
72
Performance
82
Battery
78
Camera
71
NanoReview score
75
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 7
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.41 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|PWM
|200 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60
Design and build
|Height
|157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.5%
82
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3279
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2677
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
373504
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
453932
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Phone Scores - 72nd place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0.5
|OS size
|16 GB
78
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:54 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 61st place
71
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
81
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|2G network
|GSM 900/1800/1900
|3G network
|850 МГц, 900 МГц, 1700/2100 МГц, 1900 МГц, 2100 МГц
|4G network
|700 МГц, 800 МГц, 850 МГц, 900 МГц, 1700/2100 МГц, 1900 МГц, 2100 МГц, 2500 МГц
|5G support
|No
88
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 7 may differ by country or region