Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus 7: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7
Display
72
Performance
82
Battery
78
Camera
71
NanoReview score
75
Category Flagship
Announced May 2019
Release date June 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 7
72

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7%
PWM 200 Hz
Response time 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.5%
82

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3279
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2677
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
373504
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
453932
60

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.5
OS size 16 GB
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:54 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 7
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 900/1800/1900
3G network 850 МГц, 900 МГц, 1700/2100 МГц, 1900 МГц, 2100 МГц
4G network 700 МГц, 800 МГц, 850 МГц, 900 МГц, 1700/2100 МГц, 1900 МГц, 2100 МГц, 2500 МГц
5G support No
88

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2019
Release date June 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 1.166 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.382 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 7 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (78 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 and OnePlus 7
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 and OnePlus 7
3. Apple iPhone XR and OnePlus 7
4. OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7
5. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and OnePlus 7
6. Apple iPhone 11 and OnePlus 7
7. OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7
8. OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7
9. Samsung Galaxy A51 and OnePlus 7
10. Samsung Galaxy A71 and OnePlus 7
11. Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 7
12. OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 7
13. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish