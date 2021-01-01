Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus 7T Pro: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus 7T Pro

Display
85
Performance
86
Battery
80
Camera
79
NanoReview score
80
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2019
Release date October 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 7T Pro
85

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8%
PWM 294 Hz
Response time 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
62

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.1%
86

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 7T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3643
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
394753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
480204
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 28 GB
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
34:45 hr
79

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 7T Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1500 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network UMTS 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1500 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.6 dB

Other

Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 7T Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (17 votes)

