OnePlus 7T Pro Display 85 Performance 86 Battery 80 Camera 79 NanoReview score 80 Category Mid-range Announced October 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 625 USD

85 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 516 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% PWM 294 Hz Response time 7 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 591 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

62 Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.1%

86 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 7T Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 700 MHz FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3643 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11302 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 719 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2856 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 394753 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 480204 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 - 57th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM OxygenOS 10.0 OS size 28 GB

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4085 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:03 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:15 hr Talk (3G) 34:45 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 59th place

79 Camera Specs and camera test of the 7T Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 78 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1500 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network UMTS 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1500 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 625 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 7T Pro may differ by country or region