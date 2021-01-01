OnePlus 7T Pro
Display
85
Performance
86
Battery
80
Camera
79
NanoReview score
80
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 7T Pro
85
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|516 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|PWM
|294 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
591 nits
62
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.1%
86
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3643
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
394753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
480204
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|28 GB
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4085 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
34:45 hr
79
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1500 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|UMTS 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1500 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|No
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.6 dB
Other
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 7T Pro may differ by country or region