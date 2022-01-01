Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Display
83
Performance
56
Battery
81
Camera
57
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
83

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
792 nits
64

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
56

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2136
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
473532
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11.3
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nord CE 2 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66
5G support Yes
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord CE 2 5G may differ by country or region

