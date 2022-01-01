OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Display 83 Performance 56 Battery 81 Camera 57 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

83 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 792 nits

64 Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

56 Performance All specs and test OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 704 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2136 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 473532 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking - 191st place

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM OxygenOS 11.3

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Full charging time 0:33 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nord CE 2 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66 5G support Yes

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord CE 2 5G may differ by country or region