OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Display
83
Performance
56
Battery
81
Camera
57
NanoReview score
70
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
83
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
792 nits
64
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
56
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2136
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
473532
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking - 191st place
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11.3
81
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Full charging time
|0:33 hr
57
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66
|5G support
|Yes
64
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord CE 2 5G may differ by country or region