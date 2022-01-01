OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Display 83 Performance 50 Battery 84 Camera 55 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022

83 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

81 Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

50 Performance All specs and test OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 687 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1745

68 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 12.1

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE B1/3/4/5/7/8/19/28A/B34/38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

86 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

