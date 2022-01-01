Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Display
83
Performance
50
Battery
84
Camera
55
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
83

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
81

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
50

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1745
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12.1
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE B1/3/4/5/7/8/19/28A/B34/38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
86

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M53

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish