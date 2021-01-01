OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Display
79
Performance
58
Battery
85
Camera
63
NanoReview score
68
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
79
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
597 nits
49
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
58
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7650G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
629
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1801
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
317045
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
85
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
32:13 hr
63
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|5G support
|Yes
64
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord CE 5G may differ by country or region