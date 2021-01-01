OnePlus Nord CE 5G Display 79 Performance 58 Battery 85 Camera 63 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021

79 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 597 nits

49 Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

58 Performance All specs and test OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7650G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 629 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1801 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 317045

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM OxygenOS 11

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 17:32 hr Watching videos (Player) 23:02 hr Talk (3G) 32:13 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nord CE 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 5G support Yes

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

