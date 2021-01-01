Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Nord CE 5G: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Display
79
Performance
58
Battery
85
Camera
63
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
79

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
597 nits
49

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
58

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7650G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
629
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1801
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
317045
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
32:13 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nord CE 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
5G support Yes
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord CE 5G may differ by country or region

